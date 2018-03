March 26 (Reuters) - Columbus McKinnon Corp:

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.05 PER SHARE

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP - ‍DECLARED A $0.05 PER COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, UP $0.01 PER COMMON SHARE FROM ITS PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: