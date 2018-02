Feb 26 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp:

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON RE-PRICES TERM LOAN

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON - ‍COMPLETED RE-PRICING OF ITS FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR PLUS 2.5% FROM LIBOR PLUS 3.0%​