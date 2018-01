BRIEF-Columbus To Buy Dutch HiGH Software B.V.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - COLUMBUS A/S:

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT ACQUIRING DUTCH COMPANY HIGH SOFTWARE B.V.​

* AGREED ACQUISITION PRICE IS DKK 56M ENTERPRISE VALUE +/- REGULATION OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL.

* AMOUNT TO BE PAID AT CLOSING OF AGREEMENT ON 9 JANUARY 2018 IS DKK 37.3M

* REMAINING AMOUNT OF DKK 18.7M IS DEPENDENT ON AGREED EARNINGS TARGETS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* ‍IN 2018, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE WITH A REVENUE OF DKK 51M AND EBITDA IN LEVEL OF DKK 8M​

COLUMBUS ACQUIRES RENTAL AND LEASE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE COMPANY