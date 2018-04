April 12 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding AB:

* UNIT COM HEM SWEDEN AGREED WITH LENDERS TO EXTEND TERM OF LOAN FACILITIES UNDER SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT BY 18 MONTHS

* UNIT COM HEM SWEDEN TO EXTEND TERM OF LOAN FACILITIES UNDER AGREEMENT, AMOUNTING TO 8,175 MSEK

* ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

* FOLLOWING EXTENSION, DEBT PORTFOLIO WILL HAVE AN AVERAGE REMAINING TERM OF ABOUT 3.1 YEARS