BRIEF-Com Hem Q1 core profit matches expectations

April 17 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding AB:

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.6% TO SEK 1,784M FOR GROUP, WITH COM HEM SEGMENT INCREASING BY 4.0% TO SEK 1,374M.

* Q1 UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED BY 3.6% TO SEK 738M FOR GROUP, WITH COM HEM SEGMENT INCREASING BY 5.2% TO SEK 661M

* SAYS SINCE PRICE ADJUSTMENT WAS LARGER THAN PREVIOUS YEARS CORRESPONDING CHURN WAS ALSO HIGHER THAN USUAL IN QUARTER WITH AN INCREASE TO 14.8% FROM 13.6%

* SAYS EBITDA DECLINED BY 0.7% TO SEK 702M DUE TO SEK 29M HIGHER ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY RELATED TO MERGER PROCESS WITH TELE2 AND REORGANISATION OF OUR PRODUCT, MARKETING AND COMMERCIAL DEPARTMENTS TO ALIGN ORGANISATION WITH FUTURE WAY OF WORKING IN A CONVERGED MARKET

* SAYS WE EXPECT CHURN TO DECREASE INTO Q2 2018

* REUTERS POLL: COM HEM Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS SEEN AT SEK 735 MILLION, REVENUE AT 1.80 BILLION

* REPEATS WE AIM TO DELIVER MID-SINGLE DIGIT UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR THE ENTIRE GROUP ANNUALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)