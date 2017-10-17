Oct 17 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab:

* Q3 ‍revenue saw a strong increase of 36.0% to sek 1,780 m while organic revenue excluding boxer rose by 3.6% to sek 1,357 m​

* q3 ‍underlying EBITDA saw a strong increase of 18.8% to sek 762 m​

* Says ‍board intends to propose a change to mix of shareholder remuneration by increasing cash dividend by 50 percent from SEK 4.00 per share to SEK 6.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually in march and September, 2018

* Says ‍alongside cash dividend we intend to continue to do buybacks of some SEK 40m-50m per month in 2018

* Says ‍we continue work to attain an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement

* Reuters poll: Com Hem q3 adjusted ebitda was seen at SEK 746 million, revenue at 1.80 billion

* Com hem holding ab says guidance for the group unchanged since q2 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)