BRIEF-Com Hem Q4 underlying EBITDA just above forecasts​

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding:

* Q4 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.4% TO SEK 1,805 MLN FOR GROUP, WITH COM HEM SEGMENT INCREASING BY 4.2% TO SEK 1,389 MLN​

* Q4 ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED BY 3.8% TO SEK 722 MLN FOR GROUP, WITH COM HEM SEGMENT INCREASING BY 5.3% TO SEK 650 MLN​

* SAYS ‍TODAY WE REITERATE OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND MID-TERM AS WE AIM TO DELIVER MID-SINGLE DIGIT UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR ENTIRE GROUP ANNUALLY​

* SAYS ‍WE EXPECT GROWTH TO BE SKEWED TOWARD COM HEM SEGMENT IN 2018 AS WE CONTINUE NECESSARY EFF ORTS TO EXECUTE ON TURNAROUND OF BOXER​

* SAYS ‍WE EXPECT CAPEX FOR ENTIRE GROUP TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 1.0-1.1 BLN ANNUALLY​

* SAYS ‍WE AIM TO MAINTAIN OUR LEVERAGE WITHIN INTERVAL OF 3.5-4.0X UNDERLYING EBITDA LTM​

* REUTERS POLL: COM HEM Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS SEEN AT SEK 717 MILLION, REVENUE AT 1.81 BILLION