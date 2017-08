July 11 (Reuters) - COM HEM HOLDING AB

* COM HEM REPURCHASES OWN SHARES

* ‍TO INITIATE AN ADDITIONAL SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO SEK 230 MILLION UP UNTIL OCTOBER 16, 2017.​

* SHARE REPURCHASES CAN BE MADE IN PERIOD FROM JULY 12, 2017 TO OCTOBER 16, 2017

* A MAXIMUM OF 18,177,081 SHARES MAY BE REPURCHASED