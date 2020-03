March 23 (Reuters) - Com7 PCL:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSING OF SHOPS AND SERVICE CENTERS IN RESPONSE TO PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR SPREAD OF COVID-19

* TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF SOME OF SHOPS & SERVICE CENTERS OF THE CO TO AFFECT THE OVERALL REVENUE BY ABOUT 45%

* DURING TEMPORARY SERVICE SHUTDOWN, CO SHALL INCREASE SERVICE CHANNELS VIA TELEPHONE