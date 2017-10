Oct 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA:

* IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH POLISH STATE TREASURY, MAXIMUM REMUNERATION IS SET AT 137.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

* CONSORTIUM TO DELIVER AND IMPLEMENT DIGITAL RECORDING SYSTEM OF COURT HEARINGS IN COMMON COURTS IN POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)