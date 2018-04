April 27 (Reuters) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd :

* INTENDS TO EXERCISE ITS POWER UNDER GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF CO

* CO ALLOWED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 246.1 MILLION SHARES AS AT DATE OF GRANTING OF REPURCHASE MANDATE

* SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN PROPOSED TO REPURCHASE NOT MORE THAN 100 MILLION SHARES Source text : (bit.ly/2HzOg1G) Further company coverage: