April 3 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd:

* ‍JOHN EDWARDS HAS ADVISED THAT HE WILL BE RETIRING AS DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF CMH WITH EFFECT FROM 31 MAY 2018​

* EDWARDS WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY JAMES DIXON, A CURRENT INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR