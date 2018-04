April 17 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 15,5% TO R438,4 MILLION

* DIRECTORS HAVE RECOMMENDED A JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND OF 115 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 332.9 CENTS VERSUS 284.2 CENTS A YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE AT 10.57 BILLION RAND VERSUS 10.22 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO