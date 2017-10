Oct 16 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

* ‍DIVIDEND OF 61 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON MONDAY, 18 DECEMBER 2017​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 128,5 CENTS VERSUS 116,6 CENTS A YEAR AGO​

* HY ‍REVENUE OF 5.12 BILLION RAND VERSUS 5.26 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: