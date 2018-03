March 19 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd:

* FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 10% AND 20%, RESULTING IN HEPS OF BETWEEN 312.6 CENTS AND 341.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY EPS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 20% AND 30%, RESULTING IN AN EPS OF BETWEEN 316.0 CENTS AND 342.3 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)