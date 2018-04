April 13 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp - Netflix :

* COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL XFINITY X1 INTEGRATION

* COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

* WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

* RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

* UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS