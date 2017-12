BRIEF-Comcast Announces Bonus, Capital Investments In Wake Of U.S. Tax Reform

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST CORP - WOULD AWARD SPECIAL $1,000 BONUSES TO MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND ELIGIBLE FRONTLINE AND NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES

* COMCAST CORP - EXPECTS TO SPEND OVER $50 BILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS IN INFRASTRUCTURE BASED ON PASSAGE OF TAX REFORM

* COMCAST - TO INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE TO “RADICALLY” IMPROVE AND EXTEND BROADBAND PLANT AND CAPACITY, AND TV, FILM AND THEME PARK OFFERINGS

* COMCAST CORP - CO'S SPECIAL HOLIDAY BONUS AND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ARE BASED ON PASSAGE OF TAX REFORM AND FCC'S ACTION ON BROADBAND