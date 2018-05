BRIEF-Comcast Announces Full Terms Of Post-Offer Undertakings

May 8 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL

* FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE

* ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL

* THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY

* COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS

* CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD