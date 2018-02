Feb 2 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $800 MILLION OF 4.250% NOTES DUE 2053 - SEC FILING

* COMCAST CORP SAYS NOTES WILL BE ISSUED IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF $100,000 AND MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source text : bit.ly/2GJljR8 Further company coverage: