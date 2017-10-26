FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:19 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Comcast Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.55; Qtrly adjusted. earnings per share $0.52; Qtrly revenue $20.98 billion versus $21.32 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly revenue for Comcast cable communications up 5.1 percent to $13.20 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly revenue for NBCUniversal down 12.7 percent to $8.01 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly comcast cable communications customer relationships adds down 47.1 percent to 115,000

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $21.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
