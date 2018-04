BRIEF-Comcast Enters Loan Agreements For Sky Deal

April 25 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* SAYS ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SAYS TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO - SEC FILING

* SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC

* SAYS BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BILLION UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING

* SAYS PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS

* SAYS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR Source text: (bit.ly/2qYQiBv) Further company coverage: