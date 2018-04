BRIEF-Comcast Q1 Adj. EPS $0.62

April 25 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62; QTRLY REVENUE $22.79 BILLION, UP 10.7 PERCENT

* COMCAST Q1 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $22.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REVENUE $13.52 BILLION, UP 3.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS ADDS DOWN 8.3 PERCENT TO 273,000

* QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REVENUE $9.53 BILLION, UP 21.3 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: