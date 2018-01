BRIEF-Comcast Qtrly Shr $3.17

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.17; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49;QTRLY REVENUE $21.92 BILLION, UP 4.2 PERCENT

* COMCAST Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $21.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REVENUE $13.28 BILLION, UP 3.4 PERCENT

* COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS ADDS DOWN 6 PERCENT TO 243,000

* COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REVENUE $8.78 BILLION, UP 3.9 PERCENT

* SAYS RAISED DIVIDEND BY 21 PERCENT TO $0.76 /SHARE ON ANNUALIZED BASIS FOR 2018

* SAYS AS OF DEC. 31, HAD $7 BILLION AVAILABLE UNDER SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, WITH AT LEAST $5 BILLION EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: