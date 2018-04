BRIEF-Comcast says aimed for Sky to withdraw Fox recommendation

April 25 (Reuters) - Comcast:

* CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

* SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

* CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

* SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

* CEO SAYS SKY WITHDRAWING ITS RECOMMENDATION FOR FOX’S OFFER WAS “WHAT WE MOSTLY WANTED TO ACHIEVE” TODAY

* CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

* CEO DECLINES TO SAY WHEN HE LAST TALKED TO RUPERT MURDOCH

* CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL 'IN A COUPLE OF YEARS'