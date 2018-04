BRIEF-Comcast Says CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $32.5 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST CORP SAYS CEO BRIAN ROBERTS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $32.5 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $33 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* COMCAST CORP - CFO MICHAEL CAVANAGH’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $20.1 MILLION VERSUS $25.7 MILLION IN 2016

* COMCAST CORP SAYS NON-EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN NEIL SMIT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $25.9 MILLION VERSUS $25.4 MILLION IN FY 2016

* COMCAST CORP SAYS CEO OF NBCUNIVERSAL, STEPHEN BURKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $ 46.5 MILLION VERSUS $46.1 MILLION IN FY 2016

* COMCAST CORP SAYS SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT DAVID COHEN'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.7 MILLION VERSUS $17.9 MILLION IN FY 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2KnoCz4) Further company coverage: