BRIEF-Comcast Says Pausing Data Plans For 60 Days Giving All Customers Unlimited Data For No Additional Charge

March 13 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST ANNOUNCES COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 RESPONSE TO HELP KEEP AMERICANS CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET

* CO OPENS XFINITY WIFI NETWORK NATIONALLY FOR FREE, OFFERS UNLIMITED DATA FOR FREE

* COMCAST IS IMPLEMENTING NEW POLICIES FOR NEXT 60 DAYS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19