BRIEF-Comcast Says Unlikely It Will Use Shares As Medium Of Exchange For A Deal - Earnings Call

April 25 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SAYS ON TRACK TO INCREASE CABLE MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* SAYS UNLIKELY WE WOULD USE COMCAST SHARES AS A MEDIUM OF EXCHANGE FOR A TRANSACTION - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS XFINITY MOBILE ENDED QUARTER WITH 577,000 CUSTOMER LINES, HAVING ADDED 196,000 LINES IN QUARTER - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS PAYING CLOSE ATTENTION TO 5G, TESTING OUR OWN RESULTS - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MILLION OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MILLION OF REVENUE SYNERGIES - EARNINGS CALL