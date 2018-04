April 25 (Reuters) - COMDIRECT BANK AG:

* GOOD Q1 2018 PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 29.3 MILLION

* TOTAL INCOME IN FIRST THREE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 103.8 MILLION, UP 15.2%

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISIONS FOR POSSIBLE LOAN LOSSES RISES TO EUR 26.1 MILLION FROM EUR 24.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)