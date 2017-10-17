FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comerica Inc Q3 income per common share $1.26‍​
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Comerica Inc Q3 income per common share $1.26‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc

* Comerica Inc - qtrly diluted income per common share $1.26‍​

* Comerica Inc - qtrly net interest income $‍​546 million versus $450 million last year

* Comerica Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses $ 24 million versus $16 million

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 ‍​percent versus 10.69 percent last year

* Comerica inc - now expect 2019 results will include a benefit of $305 million as a result of gear up initiative

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica - excluding restructuring charges, tax benefits from employee stock transactions, adjusted eps $1.27 for third quarter 2017‍​

* Comerica inc - “as far as hurricanes in Texas and Florida, credit impact is expected to be manageable”‍​

* Comerica Inc - expects Q4 net interest income to reflect lower nonaccrual interest recoveries, partially offset by loan growth‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
