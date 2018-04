BRIEF-Comerica Inc - Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.59

April 17 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* COMERICA INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE

* COMERICA INC - QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $12 MILLION VERSUS $16 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* COMERICA INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MILLION VERSUS $470 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* COMERICA INC - QUARTER-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PERCENT VERSUS 11.55 PERCENT

* COMERICA INC - EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2HsHoqm) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)