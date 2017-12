Dec 29 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* COMERICA ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR AND $1,000 BONUS TO 4,500 NON-OFFICER COLLEAGUES

* COMERICA - INCREASE IN MINIMUM WAGE, ONE-TIME BONUS MADE POSSIBLE BY TAX REFORM BILL PASSED BY U.S. CONGRESS, SIGNED BY PRESIDENT ON DEC 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: