March 16 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* CHANGES ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMET HOLDING AG

* DR FRANZ RICHTER AND DR CHRISTOPH KUTTER HAVE DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT NEXT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO FIVE MEMBERS GOING FORWARD Source text: bit.ly/2U9bgfB Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)