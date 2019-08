Aug 22 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* INTERIM APPOINTMENT OF BEAT MALACARNE ENDING AT END OF OCTOBER

* COMET HOLDING - APPOINTMENT OF BEAT MALACARNE, INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMET GROUP SINCE JUNE 1, 2019, WILL EXPIRE AT END OF OCTOBER 2019

* COMET HOLDING AG - SEARCH FOR A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION IS UNDERWAY.