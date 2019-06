BRIEF-Comet Group CEO Leaves Company, Chairman Heinz Kundert Takes Over As CEO On An Interim Basis

June 21 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* COMET HOLDING - COMET GROUP: CEO LEAVES COMPANY, CHAIRMAN HEINZ KUNDERT TAKES OVER AS CEO ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* RENÉ LENGGENHAGER, CEO OF COMET GROUP, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* COMET HOLDING- HEINZ KUNDERT, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS CEO ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO WILL START IMMEDIATELY

* COMET GROUP'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR WILL SHOW NO IMPROVEMENT COMPARED WITH SECOND HALF OF 2018