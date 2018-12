Dec 6 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* COMET GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINATES CHRISTOPH KUTTER AS INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* PROVIDED HE IS ELECTED, ON APRIL 25, 2019, CHRISTOPH KUTTER WILL SUCCEED HANS HESS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: