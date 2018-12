Dec 19 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMET GROUP, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY

* SAYS SEARCH FOR A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN INITIATED

* SAYS MARKUS PORTMANN WILL CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS DUTIES AS CFO OF COMET GROUP UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN PLACE