Nov 21 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR 2019

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE PROFITABLE GROWTH OF 15% CAGR OVER PERIOD TO 2025, WITH A 2025 EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 25% AND A 2025 ROCE OF 30%