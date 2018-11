Nov 2 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* ADJUSTS OUTLOOK FOR FULL FISCAL 2018

* GROUP EXPECTS RESULTS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO COME IN BELOW MOST RECENT GUIDANCE ISSUED IN AUGUST

* SALES IN 2018 ARE PROJECTED TO REACH CHF 430-440 MILLION (INSTEAD OF CHF 440-460 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO MEASURE BETWEEN 7% AND 9% (RATHER THAN 10-12%)

* FOR 2019, NON-RECURRENCE OF EXCEPTIONAL EXPENSES OF ABOUT CHF 17 MILLION AT EBITDA LEVEL IS EXPECTED