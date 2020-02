Feb 10 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF CHF 371.6 MILLION ABOVE THE EXPECTED RANGE OF CHF 350-370 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF436.4 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE TO AGM ON APRIL 23 DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE (2019: CHF 1.20)