Feb 11 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* COMET GROUP IN 2018 WAS ABLE TO POST SALES OF CHF 436.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 443.4 MILLION IN 2017

* FY SALES OF CHF 436.4 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 8.7% ARE AT HIGH END OF EXPECTED RANGE

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.20 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 12.3 MILLION (CHF 24.3 MILLION EXCLUDING ONE-TIME EFFECTS)