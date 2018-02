Feb 12 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* FY SALES GROWTH OF 31.9% TO CHF 438.4 MILLION

* FY EBITDA MARGIN OF 14.5% (2016: 14.3%)

* FY RISE IN NET INCOME TO CHF 35.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 27.3 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING EARNINGS IMPROVED BY 39.5% TO CHF 50.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 36.5 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)