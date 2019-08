BRIEF-Comet Holding H1 Net Loss Down At 3.1 Million Francs

Aug 15 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* SAYS HY EBITDA MARGIN REDUCTION FROM 13.8% TO 4.8%

* HY OPERATING EARNINGS AT EBITDA LEVEL WERE CHF 8.5 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 32.1 MILLION)

* H1 SALES DECREASE OF 23.8% TO CHF 177.0 MILLION

* COMET HOLDING -WILL FOCUS ON CORE BUSINESS - PLASMA CONTROL AND INDUSTRIAL X-RAY TECHNOLOGY - AND IS EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR EBEAM BUSINESS

* MODERATE RECOVERY IN SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET EXPECTED IN 2020

NET LOSS OF CHF 3.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR REPRESENTED A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE FROM YEAR-EARLIER RESULT (H1 2018: NET INCOME OF CHF 14.5 MILLION)