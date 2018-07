July 4 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* H1 SLIGHT YEAR-ON-YEAR SALES GROWTH TO APPROX. CHF 231 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 222.6 MILLION RESTATED)

* ADJUSTMENT OF EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 TO SALES OF CHF 440-460 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 10-12%

* IN H1 A DROP IN NET PROFIT IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S RECORD RESULT