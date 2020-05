May 5 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* COMET NAMES KEVIN CROFTON AS CEO

* HE WILL JOIN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF COMET GROUP NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 1, 2020

* AFTER HANDOVER, HEINZ KUNDERT, WHO HAS LED COMPANY SINCE END OF JUNE 2019, WILL FOCUS ONLY ON HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)