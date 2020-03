BRIEF-Comet Holding Opts Not To Issue Forecast For 2020

March 19 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* COMET HOLDING AG - IN FY 2019, 10.8% EBITDA MARGIN DESPITE 14.8% LOWER SALES OF CHF 371.6 MILLION

* COMET HOLDING AG - INCREASE IN FREE CASH FLOW FROM CHF 0.8 MILLION TO CHF 30.0 IN FY 2019

* COMET HOLDING AG - GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED 2019 NET SALES OF CHF 371.6 MILLION WERE OFF 14.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR

* COMET HOLDING AG - FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EARNINGS OF CHF 40 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 43 MILLION)

* COMET HOLDING AG - FY 2019 NET INCOME, AT CHF 12.0 MILLION, WAS IN LINE WITH YEAR-EARLIER LEVEL

* COMET HOLDING AG - AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 23, 2020, BOARD WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE (2019: CHF 1.20)

* COMET HOLDING AG - DUE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED LOW VISIBILITY, COMET CURRENTLY OPTS NOT TO ISSUE A FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2020