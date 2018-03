March 15 (Reuters) - Comet Holding Ag:

* COMET HOLDING AG - SEES FY 18 ‍SALES OF CHF 460 MILLION TO CHF 490 MILLION AND FY 18 ROCE OF 17-20%​

* COMET HOLDING AG SAYS ‍EBITDA MARGIN FOR 2018 IS PROJECTED AT BETWEEN 14% AND 16%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: