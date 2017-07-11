FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen
July 11, 2017 / 3:42 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Comforia Residential Reit Inc

* Says it will issue second series and third series REIT bonds worth 3 billion yen in total

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says maturity date July 15,2022 and July 16, 2027, coupon rate 0.23 percent and 0.52 percent per annum respectively

* Says subscription date on July 11, and payment date on July 18

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L325P9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

