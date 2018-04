April 6 (Reuters) - Comfort Gloves Bhd:

* CLARIFIES ON ARTICLES PERTAINING TO CO’S UNIT BEING LISTED UNDER IMPORT ALERT OF U.S. FDA‍​

* FDA IMPORT ALERT LISTING DOES NOT PREVENT GROUP FROM EXPORTING TO U.S.; OPERATIONS OF GROUP HAVE NOT BEEN DISRUPTED BY INCIDENT‍​