Feb 14 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$265.1 MILLION VERSUS S$303.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE S$3,905.7 MILLION VERSUS S$3,805.2 MILLION

* PROPOSE TAX-EXEMPT ONE-TIER FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.29 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* TAXI, PUBLIC TRANSPORT AND TRANSPORT RELATED BUSINESSES ARE WITNESSING LOWER RIDERSHIP AND VOLUMES