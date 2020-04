BRIEF-Comfortdelgro Corp Says Board & Top Management To Take Pay Cuts

April 6 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd:

* BOARD & SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF COMFORTDELGRO GROUP TO TAKE VOLUNTARY REDUCTIONS IN DIRECTORS’ FEES & PAY RESPECTIVELY

* DIRECTORS OF GROUP’S 3 LISTED COS- COMFORTDELGRO, SBS TRANSIT, VICOM- WILL TAKE VOLUNTARY 20% CUT IN FEES TILL END OF YEAR

* CUTS WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 2020 AND WILL BE REVIEWED AT END OF JUNE

* ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT RANKED VICE PRESIDENT & ABOVE WILL SEE A 10% SALARY REDUCTION

* MANAGING DIRECTOR/GROUP CEO WILL TAKE VOLUNTARY 15% PAY CUT